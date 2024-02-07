Indian Embassy launches digital fee collection kiosk in Bahrain

Dubai, Feb 7 (PTI) The Indian Embassy in Bahrain has set up a digital fee collection kiosk at its premises in collaboration with ICICI Bank and SADAD Electronic Payment System BSC.

The self-service touch-screen kiosk enables approx. 340,000 Indians residing in Bahrain and other service seekers conveniently pay through debit and credit cards for various services including passport renewal, attestation, marriage registration and birth registration.

ICICI Bank, as the banker in the arrangement, ensures the seamless transfer of collected funds from SADAD to the Embassy digitally while SADAD is responsible for the functioning of the kiosk.

Indian Ambassador to Bahrain, Vinod K. Jacob inaugurated the kiosk, in the presence of Anil Dabke, Regional Head - West Asia and Africa, ICICI Bank and Dr. Rifat Mohamed Kashif, CEO, SADAD Electronic Payment System BSC.

Ambassador Jacob said the kiosk enhances the convenience of those visiting the embassy for various services significantly.

“The introduction of this kiosk will not only streamline the fee collection process but also pave the way for a digital-centric approach towards all transactions,” he said.

ICIC’s Dabke said the initiative is in line with ICICI Bank’s philosophy of offering enhanced convenience to customers through improved technological solutions.

“We would like to thank the Ambassador for giving us the opportunity. Further, we would like to thank SADAD, our long-standing partner for management of kiosks for remittances,” he said.

Dr. Kashif said SADAD has always been at the forefront providing the latest digital payment solutions and services to various sectors in Bahrain.

“Today we are extremely honoured and happy about our collaboration with the Government of India to ease and facilitate payment solutions to the Indian community, which is an integral part of the people of Bahrain,” said Kashif. PTI CORR AMS