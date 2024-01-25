Indian Energy Exchange net up nearly 19% to Rs 92 cr in Q3

New Delhi: The Indian Energy Exchange on Thursday posted a nearly 19 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 91.80 crore in the December quarter, compared to the year-ago period mainly on the back of higher revenues.

Its consolidated net profit was Rs 77.21 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2022, according to a regulatory filing.

The total income rose to Rs 141.21 crore in the quarter, from Rs 117.34 crore in the same period a year ago.

Board of Directors in its meeting held on Thursday have declared an interim dividend of Rs one per share (on equity share of par value of Re 1 each) for FY 2023-24.