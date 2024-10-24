Indian Energy Exchange Sep qtr net profit rises 25 pc to Rs 108.32 cr

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on Thursday posted over 25 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 108.32 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 compared to the year-ago period mainly due to higher revenues.

Advertisment

The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 86.46 crore in the quarter ended on September 30, 2023, a regulatory filing showed.

Total income rose to Rs 167.76 crore in the quarter in the quarter under review, from Rs 132.97 crore in the same period a year ago. PTI KKS DRR