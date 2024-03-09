Indian entrepreneurs are among the best in the world: Naspers CEO

Johannesburg, Mar 9 (PTI) Complimenting the Indian entrepreneurs as “among the best in the world,” a top CEO of a South African global company has said India and South Africa are at the forefront of digital transformation and “jointly harnessing the power of technology.” Phuti Mahanyele, CEO of Naspers South Africa, a global technology investment group, which has huge investments in India as well, was speaking at an event on Friday evening.

The event – organised to present awards to ten women in different fields on International Women’s Day – was jointly hosted by the Consulate General of India, the India Business Forum, and the Johannesburg Indian Women’s Association, an organisation of spouses of Indian diplomats and expats working in South Africa, which engages in charitable projects.

“We believe that Indian entrepreneurs are among the best in the world, with exceptional ability to build products at scale and at value,” Mahanyele said, adding that she had observed during a visit to Delhi in November last year how there had been a significant focus on inclusion and development in India.

“India and South Africa share a long history and we at Naspers are very happy to have been able to replicate that through our investments and the history of our investments in India. India is a high-focus country and a lot is being done on tech, and so we as a tech business are heavily invested in India.

“India and South Africa are at the forefront of technological advancement and digital transformation and jointly harnessing the power of technology. We can drive efficiencies and create new areas for businesses across our economies,” she said.

But Mahanyele also cautioned that technological advancement and digital transformation should not leave women behind.

“In as much as I speak of the wonderful things that our two countries are doing; we are also aware of the fact that gender-based violence is pervasive in both nations,” she said, but quickly added: “But I’m also glad at the fact that the leaders of both of these countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Cyril Ramaphosa, are both at the forefront of ensuring that we can deal with gender-based violence very effectively.” She said she and her colleagues met with Invest India and found that 50 per cent of Invest India’s leadership is made up of women.

The executive, who heads one of the largest companies listed on the Johannesburg Securities Exchange, said one of the highlights for her was learning that India ranks as second out of 40 countries for social support for women entrepreneurs.