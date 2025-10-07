Indian exporter secures interim B’desh govt's first 50,000 ton rice import tender

Kolkata/Raipur Oct 7 (PTI) A Raipur-based firm has secured the first international rice import tender of 50,000 tonnes floated directly by the interim Bangladesh government.

Bagadiya Brothers Pvt Ltd of Chhattisgarh bagged the order, a senior official of the company said.

The tender opening sheet (TOS) accessed by PTI showed that bidders from India, Singapore, UAE and Indonesia took part in the process, and Bagadiya Brothers Pvt Ltd secured the order at USD 359.77 per tonne.

“We have secured the order. We have to supply the consignment within 40 days,” said SP Jaiswal, AGM of Bagadiya Brothers Pvt Ltd.

The interim Bangladesh government's first international tender bids were opened for 50,000 tonnes of rice import on Monday, said Rahul Khaitan, director of Jai Baba Bakreswar Rice Mill, a West Bengal-based firm which unsuccessfully took part in the tender process.

The consignment has to be mandatorily exported via sea route and on large vessels.

Khaitan told PTI that two West Bengal-based exporters, including his firm, had participated in the tender.

"Bangladesh's direct rice procurement target is 4 lakh tonnes, and more tenders are likely to follow soon. West Bengal's rice mills and exporters are expected to benefit from these upcoming orders," he added.

Out of the total 9 lakh tonnes announced in July by the neighbouring country, 5 lakh tonnes were allocated to private importers, and such private exports have already begun.

"As per estimates, around 1.5 lakh tonnes of private exports have been completed so far, and West Bengal's exporters have secured a significant share of these orders," Khaitan said.

Indian rice millers and exporters are upbeat about Bangladesh's plan to import 9 lakh tonnes of rice, which has boosted demand and prices for the cereal.

With India accounting for 46 per cent of global rice exports, the country is expected to emerge as the primary beneficiary of the move, given its proximity, availability, and competitive pricing, industry stakeholders said.

"At least 30-40 per cent of the private imports are likely to be sourced from West Bengal's mills and traders. States such as West Bengal, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Bihar will compete and benefit the most," Khaitan said.

Popular Indian rice varieties such as Swarna, Ratna, Miniket, and Sona Masoori have seen price increases since Bangladesh announced its import plans.

According to reports, Bangladesh's early import plan reflects "precautionary steps ahead of possible floods during the Aman season," stakeholders noted.

Since August, Bangladesh has expanded its food-friendly programme to 55 lakh families, providing 30 kg of rice per month at Tk 15 per kg during August, September, October, November, February, and March, the reports suggested.

Visakhapatnam and Paradip ports remain the key gateways for India's rice exports.

Meanwhile, India has created a non-Basmati Rice Development Fund that will focus on the efficient utilisation of government resources for the promotion of non-basmati rice exports, provide strategic policy recommendations to enhance India's global competitiveness, and foster greater synergy among the government, APEDA, and industry. PTI BSM SNG NN