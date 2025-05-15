Indian firm, fully complying with country's laws, data privacy frameworks: MakeMyTrip

New Delhi: MakeMyTrip on Thursday said it is an Indian company, fully complying with all applicable laws of the country and data privacy frameworks, refuting allegations by rival EaseMyTrip Founder Nishant Pitti that it was majorly owned by China and bookings by Indian armed forces on its platform are being exposed to the enemy.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Pitti had attached screen-shots clearly exhibiting the booking pattern for Indian armed forces through MakeMyTrip, without naming the latter.

Indian Armed Forces book discounted tickets via a platform majorly owned by China, entering Defence ID, route & date.



Our enemies know where our soldiers are flying.



Attaching screenshots exposing this loophole - it must be patched now. pic.twitter.com/L4SxHRmaCX — Nishant Pitti (@nishantpitti) May 14, 2025

"Indian Armed Forces book discounted tickets via a platform majorly owned by China, entering Defence ID, route & date. Our enemies know where our soldiers are flying. Attaching screenshots exposing this loophole - it must be patched now," the EaseMyTrip Founder and Chairman said in the post on Wednesday evening.

When contacted regarding the allegations, a MakeMyTrip spokesperson told a news agency, "We don't comment on malicious or motivated accusations and remain focused on offering our best services to our customers as a responsible Indian corporate".

However, the spokesperson refuted the allegations, saying that MakeMyTrip is "a proud Indian company, founded by Indians, headquartered in India, and trusted by millions of Indian travellers for over 25 years".

On the issue of Chinese ownership, the spokesperson said, "We are a publicly listed company on the Nasdaq, with a diverse shareholder base spanning the globe." The spokesperson, however, asserted, "Our operations are independent, steered by a seasoned team of Indian professionals who bring a wealth of expertise and a commitment to excellence. We adhere to stringent corporate governance standards, fully complying with all applicable Indian laws and data privacy frameworks".