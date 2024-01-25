Indian firms sign pacts at POWERGEN expo in US

Houston, Jan 25 (PTI) Indian companies are looking for business as well as collaboration opportunities in the power generation sector, with some of them signing pacts with global entities at an ongoing expo in the US.

The POWERGEN International Expo (January 23-25), is being organized by the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) in support with Ministry of Commerce and Industries.

There are about 18 participants from power generation, distribution and utilities sector.

The Indian pavilion was inaugurated by D C Manjunath, Consul General of India in Houston, along with Sandipan Aich, Senior Executive Officer ICC.

Many Indian companies have signed pacts with American firms during the expo.

“IOW Group and Reverso Pumps LLC in the US collaborated with CBS Technologies from India. Danefoam Technologies from Miami, US will source firefighting foam and equipment from Integrated Fire Protection Pvt Ltd from Kolkata," Sandipan said.

Steam Equipments from Pune also signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with Texas-based EPC Industries Inc and Chicago-based Tek-trol Technology Solutions.

Manjunath had an engaging discussion with industry leaders and a glimpse into the sustainable future and cutting-edge technology.

“Delighted to visit the India Pavilion at the POWERGEN International Expo where major powergen players are participating and showcasing their product line, along with top international companies from around the world. The expo provides immense potential for Indian companies to participate in the power generation industry in the US," Manjunath told PTI.

Sandipan said the expo enabled international players to discover India's cutting-edge innovations in the power industry, network with industry leaders and explore endless opportunities for collaboration. PTI SHK ANU ANU