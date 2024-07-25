Indian garment factories follow sustainable manufacturing practices: AEPC

New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) Indian garment factories follow sustainable manufacturing practices by increasing the usage of renewable energy, and zero-liquid discharge, AEPC said on Thursday.

As the world is moving towards zero-carbon emission, demand for eco-friendly products are increasing in the global markets.

Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC), which has taken a big delegation to Tokyo for the India Tex Trends Fair, said the aim is to increase exports from India to Japan and to encourage and invite investment in the Indian ready-made garments (RMG) sector.

"Indian garment factories are by and large ESG (environmental, social, and governance) compliant. Indian garment factories are going high on usage of renewable energy, adoption of solar energy, zero liquid discharge," AEPC Chairman Sudhir Sekhi said.

He informed that India has come out with its own cotton brand in the name of Kasturi, which would enable global customers to track the entire textile value chain via traceability managed through block chain technology.

"We have the capacity to cater to all kinds of orders, big and small, from small-size customised orders to large orders," he said.

With Indian apparel having duty-free access to Japan under Indo-Japan free trade agreement as against 9 per cent duty for Turkey and 9.5 per cent for China, it makes business sense for Indian RMG manufacturers and exporters to participate in the fair and explore this promising market.