Indian GCC industry set to reach USD 100 bn by 2030, workforce to exceed 2.5 mn: Report

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) India's Global Capability Centres (GCC) are on track to become a USD 100 billion industry by 2030, employing over 2.5 million professionals, a report has said.

The report, titled "India's GCC Landscape: A Strategic Pathway for Mid-Sized Aspirational Corporations to Scale Beyond", revealed that India is home to more than 1,700 Global Capability Centres (GCCs), which collectively generate approximately USD 64.6 billion in annual revenue and employ 1.9 million professionals across diverse functions.

"India's GCCs are not only growing in number but also in complexity and strategic importance. Over the past 5 years, more than half of these centres have evolved beyond traditional service roles to operate as portfolio and transformation hubs, integrating a broad scope of high-impact functions.

"By 2030, the GCC market in India is projected to reach USD 100 billion with the workforce expected to exceed 2.5 million, reinforcing the country's role as a central pillar in the strategic operations of global corporations," the report said.

The study projected that by 2026, over 70 per cent of these centres will integrate advanced AI capabilities, ranging from machine learning algorithms for operational analytics to AI-driven customer support and R&D functions.

India's competitive edge in average operational costs -- up to 40 per cent lower than Eastern Europe -- positions it as an attractive destination for global corporations looking to enhance efficiency without sacrificing quality, it said.

"India's highly competitive cost structure spans across labour, infrastructure, and operational expenses, making it a compelling destination for corporations prioritising cost efficiency without compromising on quality," the report said.

By setting up operations in India, companies benefit from a "multi-faceted risk diversification strategy" that protects them from regional disruptions, enhances collaboration across functions, and supports a continuous operational model, it added.

The report draws insights from in-depth surveys across a representative sample of over 100 GCC leaders operating in India, one-on-one interviews with key industry experts and senior leaders, industry reports and existing literature. PTI ANK HVA