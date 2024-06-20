'Indian govt keen to forge partnerships to address challenges in water sector'

Singapore, Jun 20 (PTI) India is one of the fastest growing water markets in the world and the Indian government is keen to forge partnerships with all stakeholders to explore opportunities to address the challenges in the water sector, Rakesh Kumar Verma, additional secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti has said.

Addressing the delegates at the India Business Forum held at the SIWW, Verma said India has adopted a holistic approach to address existing and upcoming challenges in the water sector.

"India believes that sustainable development of water resources and its efficient management are key to water security and economic growth," he said.

Verma highlighted the Indian government's focus to ensure water security for all, pointing out that India is one of the fastest growing water markets in the world.

He stressed that the Indian government is keen to forge partnerships with all stakeholders to explore opportunities to address the challenges of the water sector.

"The government is implementing a USD 50 billion programme known as Jal Jivan Mission to provide household (water) tap connections to 190 million rural households by the end of 2024," Verma said.

The Namami Gange Programme, now underway as one of the largest river rejuvenation programmes to restore the wholesomeness of the Ganga River, will be replicated across six rivers, he said.

Apprising technologists, manufacturers and startups, he told the forum that the central government is supporting the state governments in developing more than 100 projects with a total cost of USD 10 billion to create new infrastructure of water storage and diversion.

Verma elaborated on the sector's requirements, calling for capacity building and training of water sector professionals, replicating successful models in micro irrigation, river rejuvenation, sustainable management of groundwater, application of IT, among others.

“There is a role for manufacturers, technology providers, startups and service providers … and we will collectively embark on this journey to evolve modern solutions for water.

“I firmly believe that a strong public, private and community partnership is a way forward to successfully deal with the current and future challenges of water," he said, pointing out that water problems are common across the globe.

Over 20,000 attendees and speakers from around the world are participating in the SIWW being held June 18-22.