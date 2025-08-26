Indian hospitality sector's revenue per available room jumps 12.9 pc in April-June: Report

Mumbai, Aug 26 (PTI) India's hospitality industry witnessed a 12.9 per cent year-on-year growth in Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR) during the April-June quarter of this calendar year, a report said on Tuesday.

The hospitality sector delivered an exceptional 12.9 per cent RevPAR growth on a year-on-year (YoY) basis with 10 per cent sequential acceleration, demonstrating sustained recovery and expansion trajectory, according to JLL's Hotel Momentum India (HMI) Q2 2025 report.

Bengaluru established itself as the definitive market leader, achieving exceptional RevPAR growth of 29.4 per cent in the second quarter through strategic rate optimisation and dual-engine growth, with both Average Daily Rate (ADR) and occupancy demonstrating consistent upward momentum throughout the year, said the report.

Hyderabad showcased superior pricing power with ADR growth of 18.6 per cent over 2024, strategically leveraging increased corporate movement and heightened investment activities, it said.

Chennai, Delhi, and Mumbai delivered strong RevPAR and ADR performance, capitalising on consistent occupancy improvements driven by summer travel demand, government activities, and sustained corporate engagement, added the report.

The report further revealed that the quarter witnessed development momentum with 106 strategic hotel signings encompassing 13,398 keys, demonstrating unprecedented investor confidence.

"The industry has witnessed unprecedented growth in the last couple of quarters. Strong performance and underlying industry fundamentals have driven the positive investment sentiment across the country.

"With occupancy levels stabilising in most markets, ADR growth has been the real game changer - driving double-digit RevPAR growth in key markets," JLL Senior Vice President, Hotels and Hospitality Group, India, Roopa George said.

She said, activity over the last quarter has also been strong with over 100 hotels/13,400 keys signed, underscoring investor confidence in India's hospitality sector.

"We continue to see consolidation across the sector, with a clear push towards efficiency and scale. Numerous partnerships have been announced with the country's top brands, with much of this activity concentrated in the mid-scale segment and emerging markets. Overall, the industry is very well placed to drive further growth," George added.