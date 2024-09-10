Indian Hotels' Company Ltd to establish Vivanta brand of hotel in Puducherry

Chennai, Sep 10 (PTI) Hospitality major The Indian Hotels' Company Ltd, owners of iconic Taj brand of hotels, would set up its green field project Vivanta in neighbouring Puducherry, the company said.

For establishing the 85-key hotel, the company has signed an agreement with Auroma Soft Resorts and Hotels Pvt Ltd promoted by Ajay Virmani and Sandip Ganguli, which has a presence in luxury real estate, hotels, technology and manufacturing in Puducherry.

"In recent years, Puducherry has emerged as a popular destination for both domestic and international travellers. This (upcoming) hotel will be a modern oasis in the heart of the charming former French colony," said IHCL Executive Vice President Suma Venkatesh said.

"This strategic expansion aligns with IHCL's commitment to establishing its presence across key locations in India. We are delighted to partner with Ajay Virmani and Sandip Ganguli for this venture," she said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Vivanta brand hotel would be equipped with an all-day diner, gymnasium, meeting rooms and pre-function areas for corporate meetings among others.

"We are delighted to collaborate with IHCL to introduce the Vivanta brand to Puducherry. This partnership will bring fresh and exciting energy to the city, providing guests with a distinctive and exceptional stay," Ajay Virmani and Sandip Ganguli said.

The Indian Hotels Company Ltd and its subsidiaries bring together a group of brands and businesses -- including Taj, 'SeleQtions,' 'Vivanta,' 'Gateway', and 'Ginger' among others. IHCL has a portfolio of 340 hotels including 112 under development across four continents, 13 countries and in over 130 locations. PTI VIJ ROH