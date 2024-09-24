Indian Hotels Company Ltd to set up first SeleQtions hotel in Chennai

Chennai: Hospitality service provider The Indian Hotels Company Ltd has partnered with GT Bharathi Urban Developers for setting up its first IHCL SeleQtions on the East Coast Road near Chennai, the company said on Tuesday.

The 120-key hotel is part of the 32-acre green township and would have an all-day dining, a speciality restaurant, a bar and a lounge among many others.

"We are thrilled to introduce our first SeleQtions hotel in Chennai where IHCL has a multi-brand presence of 14 hotels including iconic luxury hotels and residences, leisure resorts and business hotels.. Strategically located on ECR, its eco-friendly design and MICE (Meeting, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) facilities, will cater to the growing travel demand in the area," company Vice President - Real Estate and Development, Suma Venkatesh said.

"We are delighted to partner with GT Bharathi Urban developers for this project," she said in a company statement, here.

GT Bharathi is a strategic partnership between the GT Group established in 1967 and real estate asset management company Bharathi Meraki.

"We are excited to partner with IHCL, India's leading hospitality company.

This hotel is set to become an ideal destination for both MICE and leisure travellers, drawing visitors from nearby major cities," GT Bharathi Urban developers Managing Director Bharat Doshi said.

With the latest addition, IHCL would have 22 hotels in Tamil Nadu including six under development.