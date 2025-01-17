Indian Hotels Company posts 29 pc surge in Dec qtr net profit at Rs 582.32 cr

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Tata group's hospitality firm Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) on Friday reported a 29 per cent on-year jump in net profit at Rs 582.32 crore for three months ended December 2024, driven by the consolidation of air and institutional catering business.

This was in comparison to Rs 451.95 crore in the corresponding quarter of the preceding fiscal.

Also, the company's total income surged by 29 per cent to Rs 2,592 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 2,003.64 crore in the October-December quarter of the preceding fiscal (FY24), the company said in a regulatory filing.

Puneet Chhatwal, Managing Director and CEO, IHCL, attributed the strong quarterly performance to consolidation of air and institutional catering business.

Chhatwal, later in a post-earnings interaction with PTI said that the company has received the preliminary IoD (intimation of disapproval) from the city Municipal authorities to rebuild Sea Rock hotel in western Bandra suburb.

"We have made huge progress in terms of getting 'intimation of disapproval' which is called IOD for the famous property Sea Rock," Chhatwal added.

Intimation of disapproval is a formal communication from local authorities that indicates that a project can proceed, but with certain conditions.

"Q3 marks 11 consecutive quarters of record performance with the hotel segment reporting a strong revenue growth of 16 per cent... The revenue performance was driven by 40 per cent increase in new businesses, not like-for-like growth and double-digit growth in same store hotels led by 20 per cent growth in the US portfolio," he said in a statement.

Moreover, in Q4 and the subsequent quarters of the next financial year, the sector is expected to continue to witness demand buoyancy on account of large-scale regional events, weddings and sustained transient travel.

IHCL has a portfolio of 360 hotels including 123 projects under-development globally across 13 countries and in over 150 locations. The hospitality firm is well poised to reach 700 hotels by 2030. PTI SP SM DRR