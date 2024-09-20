Indian Hotels company to bring in Vivanta and Ginger Hotels in Hosur, TN

Chennai: The Indian Hotels Company Ltd, promoters of iconic Taj brand of hotels, would introduce two green field projects in Tamil Nadu, the company said on Friday.

The company would develop 150-rooms Vivanta and 200-keys Ginger brand hotels on a 3-acre land in Hosur in the state.

The Vivanta would be equipped with modern decor reflecting the vibrancy of Hosur and it would be offering an all-day dining restaurant, a bar. A state-of-the-art gymnasium, a swimming pool, and a banquet space to accommodate business events have also been planned.

The Ginger Hotel would be a 200-room facility that would provide an all-day dining cum bar, a gymnasium, among many others.

"Hosur driven by regional economic growth and infrastructural development, is emerging as a prime commercial centre in Tamil Nadu. The signing of these two hotels near the Hosur Industrial area will meet the increasing demand for corporate travel and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) in this thriving micro-market," IHCL Real Estate and Development, Executive Vice President Suma Venkatesh said in a company statement on Friday.

Indian Hotels Company Ltd has partnered with Chona Megatainment Malls Pvt Ltd for developing the two projects.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with IHCL to bring Vivanta and Ginger brands to Hosur, offering a perfect mix of upscale and lean luxe hospitality experiences," Chona Megatainment Malls Pvt Ltd., Managing Director EMC Palaniappan said.

Including the two new hotels planned, Indian Hotels Company Ltd would have 22 hotels with six under development in Tamil Nadu.