New Delhi: Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) on Tuesday reported a 45 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit of Rs 318.26 crore for the second quarter ended September 2025.

In the year-ago period, the country's biggest hospitality player had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 582.71 crore.

The decline is despite revenue growth during the July-September quarter under review, as revenue from operations stood at Rs 2,040.89 crore, as against Rs 1,826.12 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

At the same time, Tata Group-owned IHCL's total expenses also increased to Rs 1,671.54 crore, from Rs 1,502.01 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal.

IHCL, which owns the 'Taj' marquee brand, has two primary revenue segments, including Hotel Services and Air and Institutional Catering (TajSATS).

"IHCL continued its accelerated growth momentum in the first half of FY2026 with 46 signings to reach a portfolio of 570 hotels and opened 26 hotels, crossing a milestone of over 250 operating hotels in India with over 25,000 rooms," IHCL Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Puneet Chhatwal said.

Under IHCL's strategic partnership with Clarks group, Chhatwal said, 14 hotels have been successfully onboarded on its sales & distribution network. The remaining portfolio is set to migrate to IHCL's brandscape in the coming months.

"In line with our guidance, Taj Bandstand, an iconic development for the Mumbai skyline, has commenced construction post securing necessary approvals. On the back of strong industry fundamentals, the outlook for the second half of the fiscal remains strong with a rebound in corporate travel, seasonal surge in social events and global conventions & trade fairs," Chhatwal said.