Indian Hotels ties up with Merlin for Ibiza resort

Kolkata, Apr 4 (PTI) Hospitality major Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) has partnered with Kolkata-based realtor Merlin Group to rebrand the two-decade-old Ibiza resort in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district.

Advertisment

Merlin will invest Rs 60 crore to upgrade and refurbish the infrastructure over the next 14-15 months, said Merlin Group chairman Sushil Mohta on Thursday.

The resort would be rebranded as Ibiza - an IHCL SeleQtions.

With the addition of this resort, IHCL will have seven hotels across Taj, SeleQtions, Vivanta, and Ginger brands in Kolkata, including two under development.

Advertisment

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was recently signed by Puneet Chhatwal, MD & CEO of IHCL, and Saket Mohta, MD of Merlin Group, according to a Merlin Group official.

Mohta indicated that in future, they have plans to expand their footprint in the hospitality sector and would prefer IHCL as a partnera.

The resort is set to reopen under its new brand in October 2025. After renovation, it will feature 130 rooms, including 8 luxury suites.

The resort, spread over 11 acres of land, is undergoing significant upgrades. PTI BSM NN