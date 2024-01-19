Indian Immunologicals introduces indigenously developed Hepatitis A vaccine

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Indian Immunologicals on Friday said it has launched the country's first indigenously developed Hepatitis A vaccine.

Advertisment

The vaccine -- Havisure -- represents a significant step forward in the country's fight against Hepatitis A, the company, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), said in a statement.

Hepatitis A is a viral infection primarily spread through the fecal-oral route, meaning that it is transmitted through the ingestion of contaminated food or water.

"Currently Hepatitis A vaccines are imported into the country...Havisure has undergone extensive clinical trials in eight centres and has proven to be safe and efficacious," Indian Immunologicals Ltd (IIL) Managing Director K Anand Kumar said.

The vaccine is comparable to the world's leading vaccine sold by multinational companies, he added.

Havisure is a two-dose vaccine wherein the first dose is administered at above 12 months of age and the second dose is given at least after 6 months of the first dose. PTI MSS SHW