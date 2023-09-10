Indian industry needs to match what government has done in last 9 year: R C Bhargava

New Delhi, Sep 10 (PTI) The government has taken several steps in the last nine years to resolve issues that were coming in the way of Indian industry and the latter needs to match what has been done, according to Maruti Suzuki India Chairman RC Bhargava.

In order to grow faster and become globally competitive, the Indian industry also has to look at itself and see what could be done to improve overall efficiency, productivity and cost control, he told PTI.

"The bigger opportunity for Indian industry has been created by what the government has been doing over the last nine-ten years. So many of the problems which are coming in the way of industry in the past have been resolved.

Bhargava, however, acknowledged that there is much work to be done.

He was responding to a query on what must the Indian industry do in order to cash in on the opportunity created by India's G20 Presidency.

Bhargava further said, "I think Indian industry now needs to recognise that it cannot always keep blaming the government for this inability to grow faster and become globally competitive. Indian industry also has to look at itself and see what it can do to improve its overall efficiency, productivity and cost control." Asserting that there is a limit to what the government can do, he said, "The Indian industry needs to match what the government has done because we cannot move forward only with government actions... How much can the government do? Government can't run our factories." The NDA government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken several initiatives such as pushing for ease of doing business, promoting Make in India, offering production-linked incentive schemes in several sectors and reduction in corporate tax to support domestic industry. PTI RKL DRR