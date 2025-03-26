Indian industry paranoid about US reciprocal tariffs; wants early conclusion of trade pact: Sources

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) The Indian industry is paranoid about the USA's plan to impose reciprocal tariffs and wants early conclusion of a bilateral trade agreement, sources said on Wednesday.

They said that the talks for the proposed bilateral trade agreement are going well.

"The industry is demanding to do it (BTA) as fast as possible otherwise they will suffer from the US reciprocal tariffs. Everyone is writing to protect them from its possible impact," they added.

"Industry is paranoid. Lot of Jobs are at stake," one of the sources said. PTI RR HVA