Indian investors increasing widening their investment portfolio in overseas market: Report

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) Indian investors are increasingly broadening their exposure beyond single-stock investments to include US equities, index and thematic ETFs, private market opportunities, and global funds, a report said.

This reflects a more structured approach to portfolio construction and a growing comfort with global market participation, a report titled 'How India Invests Globally 2025' by Vested Finance.

According to the report, broadening access to research, digital tools, and education has played a critical role in shaping this shift, especially in cities beyond metros.

Besides, the depreciation in the rupee makes global investment more relevant, it said, adding that the persistent depreciation changes long-term outcomes in a way that headline numbers often fail to capture.

Outbound investment in overseas equity and debt witnessed a four-fold increase from USD 422 million in FY19 to about USD 1.7 billion in FY25, the report said.

During the first half of the current financial year, outbound investment in overseas equity and debt stood at USD 1.01 billion.

"What we are seeing in the data is not just higher participation, but greater intent -- investors are thinking in terms of asset allocation, diversification, and long-term global exposure rather than one-off bets," Vested Finance CEO Viram Shah said.

The report also highlighted a growing trend among global Indians who are using international investing platforms not only to access overseas markets, but also to invest back into India -- creating a two-way global capital perspective. PTI DP TRB