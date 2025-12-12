Indian Link Chain Manufacturers to acquire majority stake in RRP Electronics

Mumbai, Dec 12 (PTI) Indian Link Chain Manufacturers Ltd is acquiring a majority stake in RRP Electronics, which will help the company enter semiconductor, medical devices and other high-technology sectors, a statement said on Friday.

The Mumbai-based company will own a majority stake in RRP Electronics Ltd after completion of the acquisition, which is at an advanced stage, it said without disclosing financial details.

RRP Electronics specialises in advanced outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) services, ranging from chip packaging to electronics manufacturing.

Indian Link Chain Manufacturers Ltd will be renamed RRP Electronics India Ltd once the acquisition is completed, the company said.

“The acquisition will help the company, promoted by Rajendra Chodankar and family, to enter fast-growing semiconductors, electro-optics, medical devices and other high-technology sectors,” it said. PTI IAS MR MR