Indian maritime firms bag shipbuilding deals, secure green tech partnerships in Oslo

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) Indian maritime firms have bagged shipbuilding deals, secured green tech and inked knowledge partnerships at the Nor-Shipping conference in Oslo, an official statement said on Thursday.

A memorandum of intent (MOI) was signed by Carsten Rehder Schiffsmakler und Rehder GmbH & Co. KG, Germany and Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE) for construction of four multi-purpose vessels.

These vessels will have hybrid propulsion and adhere to the latest cybersecurity norms, it added.

In addition, a pact was signed between India's Larsen & Toubro (L&T) group and Norway's DNV, covering multiple areas of collaboration, during Ports, Shipping & Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal's visit to the Norway pavilion.

The pact includes shipbuilding, offshore & maritime and expanding port infrastructure, energy systems, industrial solutions and smart infrastructure, sustainability, ESG and risk services, software, cyber security, platforms and digital solutions, the statement said.

Since June 2, Sonowal has been on a five-day official trip to Norway and Denmark.

He is also leading a business delegation of key maritime companies.

Some of the companies from the delegation include L&T Shipbuilding, Yeoman Marine Services, Smart Engineering & Design Solutions (SEDS), Chowgule Shipbuilding Division, Goa Shipyard Limited, Mandovi Dockyards, Synergy Shipbuilders, Varya Tech Pvt Ltd, Marine Electricals, Buoyancy Consultants, Shoft Shipyard, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE), Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL), and Swan Defence & Heavy Industries.