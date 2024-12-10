Indian Maritime Heritage Conclave to showcase India's legacy: Sonowal

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) The government will showcase India's maritime legacy at the Indian Maritime Heritage Conclave (IMHC) 2024 and urge investors to be part of the sector's growth, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The two-day event, which begins on Wednesday in the national capital, will see participation of maritime historians, archaeologists, and maritime researchers from various countries across the world.

The event will delve into the vast chronicles of oceanic exploration, archaeological data, naval architecture, and seafaring cultures, the Union shipping minister told reporters.

"For thousands of years, India's maritime history has connected cultures, facilitated trade, and shaped our identity as a seafaring nation. The National Maritime Heritage Museum, Lothal stands as a tribute to our ancestors who navigated vast oceans with skill, establishing India as a prominent maritime power," he said.

Advertisment

At the event, discussions will be held on evidence found in archaeological and textual contexts from a variety of recent research projects that emphasize India's influence and shared connections with the maritime networks that spanned the western Indian Ocean.

In particular, it will focus on the maritime intersections and exchanges between India and Arabia.

When asked if he sees the event as a platform to showcase growth opportunities in Indian maritime industry, the minister said, "Of course. I urge the investors to invest in India and be part of growth story." PTI ABI HVA