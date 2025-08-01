Indian maritime sector undergoing transformation as champion of climate resilience: Sonowal

Tuticorin, Aug 1 (PTI) The Indian maritime sector is undergoing a remarkable transformation, not merely as a gateway for commerce but also as a champion of climate resilience and environmental stewardship, Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Friday.

Addressing an event organised by V.O. Chidambaranan Port Authority, Sonowal further said guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious Maritime India Vision 2030, the country's ports are embracing sustainable practices globally.

Also speaking on the occasion, Shipping Secretary T K Ramachandran said, "We need to develop experience with handling green hydrogen and associated technologies." VOC Port chairman Sushanta Kumar Purohit said: "We aim to build momentum, raise awareness and foster collaborations that will save India's maritime future." Purohit added that sustainability is a shared mission.

"Today it's not just an event, it is coming together of ideas, sharing of knowledge and a collective commitment to shaping a maritime future that is sustainable," he added.

In his inaugural address, Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) chairman Vijay Kumar emphasised the need for sustainability in India's maritime sector.

Kumar further said to realise India's 2070 net-zero target, the NAVIC Cell of the Ministry is coordinating various efforts to create environmentally friendly inland waterways across India in a comprehensive manner. PTI BKS HVA