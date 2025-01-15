Indian markets to be volatile in first half of 2025: Motilal Oswal Private Wealth

Indian markets to be volatile in the first half of 2025: Motilal Oswal Private Wealth Mumbai, Jan 15 (PTI) Motilal Oswal Private Wealth on Wednesday said Indian markets will be volatile in the first half of 2025 and advised investors to bet on hybrid assets.

Despite the potential short-term volatility, the medium-term outlook for Indian equities remains positive on factors like a stable macroeconomic environment characterised by controlled fiscal and current account deficits, likely increase in government spending in the medium term and improving liquidity conditions and monetary stimulus by RBI, as per an official statement.

**** *RBL Bank to distribute 1,800 bicycles RBL Bank on Wednesday said it will be distributing 1,800 bicycles as part of its social responsibility spending in 2025.

The private sector lender on Wednesday donated 200 bicycles to girl students in Goa, as per a statement.

**** *Sundaram Alternate RE fund gets commitments of Rs 1,000 cr Sundaram Alternate (SA) on Wednesday said it has received commitments of Rs 1,000 crore for a real estate (RE) fund.

The SA RE Credit Fund IV will focus primarily on South Indian micro markets with established developers who have strong execution strengths of timely deliveries in the mid-market residential segment, a statement said.

**** *Uzbekistan's Ambassador invites entrepreneurs to invest Uzbekistan's Ambassador to India Sardar Rustambaev has invited entrepreneurs in the country to invest in the Central Asian country.

The local government is willing to offer land, support infrastructure, tax benefits and cheap power to Indian companies bringing technology, skilled labour and capital to our country, Rustambaev said during a meeting at the World Trade Center here. PTI AA BAL BAL