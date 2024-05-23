Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys Q4 PAT falls marginally to Rs 63.57 crore

New Delhi: Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys (IMFA) Ltd on Thursday reported a marginal fall of 0.93 per cent in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 63.57 crore for the March quarter, supported by higher income.

It had clocked Rs 64.17 crore Profit After Tax (PAT) in the year-ago period, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company's total income rose to Rs 711.51 crore, from Rs 641.71 crore in January-March FY23.

During the period under review, its expenses stood at Rs 613.57 crore, as against Rs 536.09 crore a year ago.

The board of the company also approved a final dividend of Rs 7.50 per share for FY24.

Bhubaneswar-based IMFA is a leading integrated producer of value-added ferro chrome with installed 284,000 tonnes per annum.