Indian Oil completes highest-ever winter stocking in Ladakh

Chandigarh, Dec 30 (PTI) Indian Oil Corporation Limited on Tuesday said it has completed highest-ever advance winter stocking operation, supplying over one lakh kilolitres of petroleum products to Ladakh ahead of the annual winter shutdown.

Every year, access to Ladakh through roads remains closed from December to April due to heavy snowfall at high mountain passes such as Zojila and Rohtang.

To ensure uninterrupted fuel availability during this period, Indian Oil undertakes advance stocking before winter sets in, the company said.

These supplies are crucial for civilians as well as for the strategic requirements of the Indian Army in the region.

Indian Oil's tanker drivers and field teams operate on one of the toughest fuel supply routes in the world, covering 1,600-2,000 km per trip over 7-8 days, the company said.

They work in extreme conditions, with temperatures dropping to minus 20 degrees Celsius, facing heavy snowfall, low oxygen levels and narrow mountain roads.

Logistics are further affected by frequent disruptions on National Highway-44 due to weather conditions, seasonal congestion during the Amarnath Yatra and peak apple transportation, the company said.

The operation faced additional challenges this year following a cloudburst in Ramban district on April 20, which caused flash floods and landslides, temporarily trapping Indian Oil tankers and disrupting traffic on NH-44.

Supplies were also maintained during security-related restrictions after the Pahalgam incident on April 22 and during blackout conditions, the company said.

Indian Oil Chairman Arvinder Singh Sahney interacted with tanker drivers to boost morale and acknowledge their efforts.

He said the company's motto, "Pehle Indian, Phir Oil," reflects its commitment to serving the nation first.

With this record winter stocking operation, Indian Oil has reaffirmed its role in ensuring fuel security in some of the country's most challenging and remote regions, the company said. PTI VSD HVA