Indian-origin Amita Chaudhary appointed Chair of UNEP FI board

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) Indian-origin Amita Chaudhury has been appointed the Chair of the Board of the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP FI) Principles for Sustainable Insurance (PSI).

An alumna of the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, she has held senior global roles including at Unilever and has been recognised with the Leading Women Award for Sustainable Development by the World Business Council for Sustainable Development.

"Indian origin Amita Chaudhury has been appointed as the Chair of the Board of UNEP FI PSI. She becomes the first woman of Indian origin to hold this prestigious global position," according to a statement.

Headquartered in Geneva, the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP FI) is a global partnership between the UN and the financial sector.

With over 500 members -- including banks, insurers, and investors -- it mobilises private finance for sustainable development and works to shape a financial system that delivers positive impact for people and the planet.