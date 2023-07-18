Indian-origin Anjali Sud named CEO of Fox-owned Tubi streaming service

New York, Jul 18 (PTI) Indian-origin businesswoman Anjali Sud will be the new CEO of Tubi --Fox Corporation’s free ad-supported TV streaming service-- succeeding its Founder and CEO, Farhad Massoudi.

Sud's appointment, effective from September 1, was announced on Monday by the Fox-owned company, which recently became the most watched free ad-supported TV streaming service in the US.

Sud, the outgoing CEO of video hosting, sharing, and services platform provider Vimeo, succeeds Massoudi, Tubi’s Founder and CEO, a press release by the company said.

“Anjali is a highly accomplished executive in the technology and media industry with a passion and track record for strategic disruption and authentic leadership,” said Paul Cheesbrough, CEO of Tubi Media Group.

“As Tubi continues to scale and solidify its momentum as the most watched free TV and movie streaming service in the US, she is the perfect candidate to lead Tubi into a new era of creativity, growth and market leadership,” he said.

Announcing her appointment on Twitter, Sud said, "Today I am sharing my next adventure, as the incoming CEO of @Tubi!...excited for rabbit holes, changing things up in the media world, and shaping the next gen of entertainment by giving all people access to all the world's stories." "I'm excited to be dedicating my next chapter to empowering audiences. We are witnessing a seismic shift in where and how content will be consumed, and I hope to play a role in shaping the future of entertainment by giving all people access to all the world's stories," she said in a LinkedIn post.

"To the Tubi team - I can’t wait to go down this rabbit hole with you and shape the next generation of entertainment together!" Sud added.

According to the press release, Sud, the outgoing CEO of Vimeo, spent the last decade enabling the world to make and share high-quality content.

"Under Sud’s leadership as CEO of Vimeo, the platform established itself as the home for video creators and professionals worldwide, building a thriving community of over 300 million users and generating scaled revenue growth and significant cash flow," it said.

Before her tenure at Vimeo, Sud held finance, media and e-commerce positions at Time Warner and Amazon.

Recently, Tubi reached 64 million monthly active users and surpassed PlutoTV, Peacock and HBO Max in total TV viewing minutes, the press release said, quoting Nielsen, an audience insights, data and analytics firm based in the US. PTI GRS AKJ GRS GRS