Indian-origin Arkin Gupta features in Forbes Under-30 for financial innovation

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) Indian-origin Arkin Gupta has made it to the Forbes list of achievers under the age of 30 for his significant contributions to financial innovation and early-stage investment strategies.

Forbes highlighted Gupta's pioneering work in developing data-driven investment frameworks and his leadership in creating scalable financial products as key factors behind his selection in the annual list.

"This recognition reinforces the importance of democratizing access to smarter financial tools," he said in a statement.

Gupta, associated with several high-impact fintech initiatives, expressed that the honour underscores the growing importance of technology and analytics in financial decision-making.

Gupta said he aims to continue developing financial solutions that enhance transparency and empower first-time investors. PTI DP HVA