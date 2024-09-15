Indian Overseas Bank bags Rajbhasha Kirti Puraskar for second consecutive time

Chennai, Sep 15 (PTI) Public sector Indian Overseas Bank has secured the Rajbhasha Kirti Pratham Puraskar first prize for the second consecutive year in the Official Language Implementation category for 2023-24 by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The recognition underscores the commitment of the city-headquartered bank in promoting the use of Hindi language and enhancing the implementation of official language policies across its operations.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah presented the award to the bank's Managing Director and CEO Ajay Kumar Srivastava in New Delhi at a function to mark the Hindi Day Celebrations and the Diamond Jubilee of Official Languages, a press release from the Bank said.

Indian Overseas Bank currently has 3,264 branches, 3,500 ATM network and 7,251 business correspondents. It also offers its service in Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand and Sri Lanka.

The Ministry of Home Affairs introduced the Rajbhasha Kirti Puraskar award scheme to encourage the implementation of the official language policy among ministries, departments, public sector undertakings, nationalised banks, among others. PTI VIJ KH