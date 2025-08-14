Indian Overseas Bank joins hands with Mumbai Metro One for ticketing solutions

Mumbai, Aug 14 (PTI) Indian Overseas Bank on Thursday announced signing a partnership with Mumbai Metro One for ticketing solutions.

Under an initial pact signed between the Indian Overseas Bank and Mumbai Metro One Pvt Ltd on Thursday, the public sector lender will facilitate the issuance of smart cards for regular commuters, along with paper ticket and QR-based ticketing solutions, a statement said.

Mumbai Metro Line 1 connects Varsova-Andheri-Ghatkopar areas of the city.

The solution will be fully integrated with Mumbai Metro's ticketing APIs ensuring real time validation and instant confirmation, it said.

Mumbai Metro Line 1, with average daily ridership of 4,50,000 commuters and more than 3 lakhs transactions in a day plays a vital role in easing congestion across the city. The partnership is expected to further enhance commuter convenience while promoting digital payment adoption in public transport, the statement said. PTI IAS MR