Indian Overseas Bank launches ''Locate IOB'' initiative

Chennai, June 10 (PTI) Public sector Indian Overseas Bank on Tuesday announced the launch of 'Locate IOB' facility enabling customers to easily identify the nearest branches and ATM networks.

The feature allows the bank customers to access IOB's new location tool directly at http://locate.job.in portal or at the bank's website www.iob.in.

'Locate IOB' offers customers a simple and a smart way to access addresses, directions, IFSC codes for all IOB branches and ATM networks. It also enables users to call a branch directly from the website," the city-headquartered bank said in a press release on Tuesday.

With more people using mobile phones and the internet, initiatives like 'Locate IOB' are increasingly important. These tools help the bank deliver an excellent customer support experience, the release said.