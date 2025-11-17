Indian parents for better skill-building reforms in schools, says study

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Indian parents are demanding more effective skill-building reforms in schools for girls to increase India’s female labour force participation rate (FLFPR), according to a study.

The reforms can help position India as the Skill Capital of the World, and this vision can only be realised if schools immediately overhaul their curriculum to prioritise hands-on, industry-relevant training for girls, the study by Delhi-NCR-based Silverline Prestige School said.

The survey, conducted among 6,000 parents in Delhi NCR, revealed that over 82 per cent of parents now believe that skill-building in communication, digital literacy, logical reasoning, and real-world problem-solving is more critical than rote and traditional learning for their daughters’ future employability.

With automation and artificial intelligence setting the pace for new jobs, employers across sectors are seeking talent that can adapt, collaborate, and innovate from day one, it stated.

The survey revealed that just 27 per cent of parents say their daughters’ schools even offer such skill-based programs as part of regular studies. As a result, India’s Female Labour Force Participation Rate (FLFPR) continues to lag, despite the government's transformative initiatives.

Parents believe that India’s education system must become a launchpad for practical, market-ready skills.

For India to seize the opportunities of Industry 4.0, schools must equip girls with a strong foundation in digital tools, data analysis, critical thinking, and teamwork.

The survey exposes a worrying disconnect: only 21 per cent of parents feel that schools are preparing girls to meet workplace challenges, while 54 per cent say schools are simply not keeping up with the pace of change, highlighting an urgent need for policy change.

Naman Jain, Vice Chairman of Silverline Prestige School, said in the statement, "This Children's Day, the message from parents is loud and clear. India cannot afford to have an education system stuck in the past when the future is knocking at our doors."