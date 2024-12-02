Indian passengers stranded at Kuwait airport depart for Manchester

Kuwait City, Dec 2 (PTI) Several Indian passengers of a Manchester-bound Gulf Air flight were stranded at the Kuwait airport for nearly 20 hours and were flown out of the city to their destination on Monday morning.

The Gulf Air flight from Bahrain to Manchester was diverted to Kuwait due to a technical glitch.

Gulf Air GF5 took off from Bahrain at 2.05 am local time on December 1 but a snag forced the plane to land in Kuwait at 4:01 am, as per reports.

With several passengers complaining that they had been stranded at the airport for many hours, the Indian embassy in Kuwait took up the matter with Gulf Air, according to social media posts.

In a series of posts on X, the embassy said its team reached the airport to assist the passengers and coordinate with the airline. Passengers were accommodated in two airport lounges.

Food and water were made available for the stranded passengers at the lounges, as per the embassy.

"Gulf Air flight to Manchester finally departed at 0434 hours today carrying stranded Indian passengers among others. The embassy team was on the ground till the flight departed," the embassy said in a post.

A stranded passenger, on Sunday, took to X, alleging that Indian passengers were left without help. PTI NSA RAM NSA NSA NSA