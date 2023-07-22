Indian pharma industry globally admired as 'trouble-shooter': Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

New Delhi, Jul 22 (PTI) The Indian pharmaceutical industry has been globally admired as a "trouble-shooter" for making available life-saving medical needs to fight and win the "war" against coronavirus, former Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Saturday.

Addressing a conference on Regulatory Compliances in Pharma organized by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry here, Naqvi said that when the Covid pandemic had shaken the entire world, the passion, productivity and performance of the Indian pharma fraternity played a key role in keeping the citizens of the country safe while also ensuring the health and well-being of the entire humanity.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to ensuring happiness and prosperity for all has resulted in India becoming a successful and selfless, “protector” of the health of the entire humanity.

The Modi government has taken several important steps for the ease of doing business in the health sector to provide affordable and quality medical facilities for all, especially the weaker sections of society, he said.

"We believe in the welfare of Hindustan along with the entire humanity; this zeal has stood the test of time during the Covid crisis," he was quoted as saying in a statement from his office.

"India not only launched the world's largest vaccination drive by administering more than 220 crore doses of Covid vaccines to its citizens, it also supplied Covid vaccines to more than 150 countries. The Indian pharma industry has proved to be a health hamper for the entire world," Naqvi said.

India's recognition and reputation as the "Pharmacy of the world", was reiterated once again during the global crisis, he said and added that this should be maintained and there should be no compromise with the quality in the Indian pharma industry.

Naqvi said that India has ample talent and resources for innovation and research in the pharma sector.

The Indian pharma industry has grown at the rate of 8 per cent during the last five years and it is estimated to touch USD 57 billion by 2025, he said.

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare S P Singh Baghel was also present on the occasion.

More than 100 pharma manufacturers, PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry members, officials associated with pharma regulations from different countries attended the conference. PTI ASK MR