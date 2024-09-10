Indian Plastics Forum to organise Plastpack 2025 from Jan 9-12 in Indore

Indore, Sep 10 (PTI) Indore, the country's cleanest city, will host plastic industry conference 'Plastpack 2025' from January 9-12 next year, organisers said.

'Plastpack 2025' is the largest plastic industry conference in the country, they said.

Sachin Bansal, president of the Indian Plastics Forum, said on Tuesday that in different sessions of 'PlastPack 2025', brainstorming will be held on topics of industrial innovations, future technologies and artificial intelligence.

"The event will showcase the latest trends in the plastics industry and bring together industrialists, scientists and policy makers and provide opportunities to find solutions to the challenges faced by the industry," he said.

Over two lakh people are expected to attend the four-day event, Bansal added.