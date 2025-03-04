Indian Poultry Alliance acquires Kwality Animal Feeds for Rs 300 crore

Mumbai, Mar 4 (PTI) Indian Poultry Alliance (IPA), a subsidiary of the Allana Group, on Tuesday said it has acquired Kwality Animal Feeds for Rs 300 crore.

This acquisition strengthens IPA's market leadership and aligns with its strategic vision to drive consolidation and growth in the Indian poultry industry, the company said in a statement.

Allana Group manufactures and exports various consumer products including frozen and chilled halal meat, frozen and aseptic fruit pulps, coffee, cereals and pet food.

"This acquisition further strengthens our poultry value chain, enhancing efficiency, sustainability, and market reach. Leveraging our deep expertise and world-class infrastructure, we are investing in advanced technologies, automation, and precision breeding to drive productivity while minimizing environmental impact," Indian Poultry Alliance (Allana Group) Managing Director Moiz Chunawalla said.

As part of its expansion strategy, IPA will invest Rs 2000 crore over the next three years to scale up to 7 manufacturing units, integrate advanced technology, and strengthen cold chain logistics and distribution networks, he said.

"This investment will also fuel our expansion into key metropolitan markets and strengthen our export strategy, with three more acquisitions planned this year," he added. PTI SM MR