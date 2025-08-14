Indian Poultry Alliance set to reach Rs 800 cr topline this year

Mumbai, Aug 14 (PTI) The Indian Poultry Alliance (IPA), a subsidiary of the Allana Group, on Thursday said the company is set to achieve a topline of Rs 800 crore in its first year of operations amid rising consumer demand.

IPA has rapidly deepened its presence across Kishanganj, Zaheerabad, Coimbatore, and Aligarh through an integrated model spanning breeder farms, hatcheries, feed plants, broiler contract farming, value-added lines, and rendering units.

"Gearing to touch Rs 800 crore in our first year is a reflection of the structural change we are working to unlock in India's poultry sector.

"Our integrated model, rapid geographic expansion, and strategic acquisitions are building the foundation for India's transition from a fragmented, wet-market-led supply chain to a modern, processed poultry ecosystem," Indian Poultry Alliance (Allana Group) Chairman Chittranjan Behl said in a statement.

India's poultry market, valued at Rs 2,304 billion in 2024, is projected to grow annually at 12.6 per cent to Rs 8,430 billion by 2033, driven in part by a rapid shift from wet-market chicken to safer, more consistent, and convenient processed formats, said the company.

IPA's growth trajectory has been supported by the Rs 300 crore acquisition of Kwality Animal Feeds in March, with an additional Rs 200 crore earmarked for scaling operations.

Kwality's stronghold in West and South India, long-standing QSR partnerships, and advanced feed capabilities have boosted IPA's production capacity and market reach.

Looking ahead, Gupta said, IPA is building a network of seven processing plants supported by Allana Group's established cold chain, reefer transport, waste management, and export infrastructure.

The company also plans to leverage its USD 120 million investment to establish a greenfield processing plant, adding organic capacity alongside the company's inorganic growth initiatives, he added. PTI SM DRR