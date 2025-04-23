Indian power minister calls on PM Oli, discusses energy cooperation

Kathmandu, Apr 23 (PTI) India's Minister of Power and Housing Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday called on Nepal's Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and discussed ways to strengthen close and friendly ties between the two neighbours.

During the meeting at the Prime Minister's Office at Singhdurbar, various aspects of friendly and cultural relations, the development of the energy sector and cooperation between the two countries were discussed, according to sources close to the Prime Minister.

"The two leaders discussed friendly relations between the two countries, cultural ties, and various aspects of power sector development and cooperation," said the PM's secretariat in a statement.

"They discussed the evolution of rich cooperation between the two countries in the energy sector in recent times," it said.

"Reaffirming the close and friendly ties between India and Nepal, the two leaders discussed ways to strengthen India-Nepal cooperation in power sector," the Indian Embassy in Nepal said in a post on X.

On the occasion, sharing about his on-site visit to the Arun -3 hydropower project, Lal said that the project will be speeded up further.

Lal also called on Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Urban Development Prakash Man Singh.

During the meeting, Singh said that Nepal-India relations are deep and diverse, marked by friendship and cooperation.

"As close friends and neighbours, we share centuries-old traditions of social, cultural, religious, spiritual, economic linkages and close people-to-people contacts," he said. PTI SBP ZH ZH