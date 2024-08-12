Indian Racing Festival partners with Go Fish Entertainment for strategic celebrity partnerships

New Delhi: The Indian Racing Festival (IRF) has announced a new partnership with Go Fish Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., a prominent entertainment marketing agency based in Mumbai. This collaboration aims to enhance the Indian Racing Festival's brand presence through strategic celebrity partnerships and a comprehensive media campaign.

Go Fish Entertainment, with nearly two decades of industry experience, has been instrumental in securing celebrity team owners for the upcoming season. Notable figures such as John Abraham, Sourav Ganguly, and Arjun Kapoor have joined the festival, with Abraham owning the Goa Aces, Ganguly the Kolkata Royal Tigers, and Kapoor the Speed Demons Delhi.

The Indian Racing Festival, organized by Racing Promotions Pvt. Ltd., is preparing for its third season, featuring two main championships: the Indian Racing League (IRL) and the Formula 4 Indian Championship (F4IC). Eight city-based teams from Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Kochi, and Ahmedabad will compete from August to November.

Sajay Moolankodan, Director of Go Fish Entertainment, expressed optimism about the partnership, highlighting the alignment between the celebrities and the festival’s motorsport spirit.

Akhilesh Reddy, Chairman of Racing Promotions Pvt. Ltd., noted that this partnership marks a new chapter for the festival, emphasizing the role of Go Fish in both celebrity partnerships and media campaigns.

The partnership will also see a broad media campaign across television and cinemas, further promoting the Indian Racing Festival.