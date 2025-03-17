Indian Railways in sound financial health; Covid challenges behind us: Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) Indian Railways has surpassed challenges faced during Covid and gained good financial health with strong focus on safety, affordability, freight operations and export of coaches and bogies, Ashwini Vaishnaw said in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

He said Railways have overcome Covid-related losses with passengers returning to train travel and both passenger and cargo traffic showing growth.

Replying to the debate on the working of the Ministry of Railways, the minister claimed that Railways has started exporting to several countries, including the UK, Saudi Arabia, France, Australia, and Mexico, among others.

In 2024-25, the Indian Railways is set to become one of the top-three rail networks in the world in terms of cargo-carrying capacity, transporting 1.6 billion tonnes of freight -- matching the US and second only to China, the minister said.

Vaishnaw also claimed that the Railways has reported lower annual accident rate with only 73 now, which he claimed was 90 per cent less than that reported during the UPA regime.

He also accused the Opposition of spreading misinformation regarding recruitment in the Railways, asserting that in the last ten years, 5 lakh people have been recruited while hiring for another 1 lakh is underway.

"Railways is fulfilling its expenses from its own income because of good performance... Overall, the financial condition is good and we are trying to improve it on constant basis," the minister stated.

He further said the Railways have almost recovered from the financial challenges caused by Covid. The revenue stands at approximately Rs 2.78 lakh crore, while the expenses are around Rs 2.75 lakh crore.

The minister highlighted that Railways subsidises passenger fares while generating revenue from cargo and freight operations. While the actual cost per kilometre stands at Rs 1.38, passengers are charged only 73 paise, resulting in a total passenger subsidy of approximately Rs 57,000 crore for 2023-24.

Vaishnaw emphasised that Indian train fares remain the lowest compared to neighbouring countries.

"Overall, the financial condition is stable, and continuous efforts are being made to improve it further. The challenges posed by Covid-19 have now been overcome, and the railway has successfully emerged from that difficult phase," he noted.

Vaishnaw also listed several milestones, including the Indian Railways set to become one of the top three rail networks in the world in terms of cargo-carrying capacity in 2024-25, transporting 1.6 billion tonnes of freight -- matching the US and second only to China, as achievements of the national transporter.

This year, 1,400 locomotives are being produced in India, which is more than the combined production of America and Europe. This is a big achievement. Also, about 2 lakh new wagons have been added to the entire fleet of Indian Railways, he added.

Indian Railways passenger coaches are being sent to Mozambique, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, while locomotives are being exported to Mozambique, Senegal, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, and Bangladesh.

Today, the under-frame of the bogie is being exported to the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, France, Australia and other countries. The important part of the power train, propulsion, is being exported to France, Mexico, Germany, Spain, Romania, and Italy.

Vaishnaw said there is a laser-sharp focus on railway safety. Many technical changes have been made. Longer rails, electronic interlocking, level-crossing gates, fog safety devices and 'Kavach' are being rolled out rapidly. Now, more work is being done than ever before and the results of which are visible.

The minister also accused the Opposition of spreading misinformation regarding recruitment in the railways, asserting that in the last 10 years, 5 lakh people have been recruited and hiring for another 1 lakh is underway.

Replying to the discussion on the working of the Ministry of Railways in the Rajya Sabha, Vaishnaw informed the Upper House that of the total of over 12 lakh employees of the Railways, 40 per cent were recruited in the last ten years.

He also said all data, including CCTV footage, related to the recent stampede in New Delhi Railway Station is safe and secure and a high-level committee is investigating the incident.

"Many members have raised that there has been no recruitment. How can anyone say that? I fail to understand. How can a member state such misleading facts which are very far from truth in the House?" Vaishnaw said.

He further said, "In the last ten years 5 lakh people were employed (by the Railways), and as we speak the recruitment process for 1 lakh people is underway," he asserted.