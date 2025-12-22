Indian realty sector attracts record USD 10.4 bn institutional investments in 2025: JLL

New Delhi, Dec 22 (PTI) Institutional investments in Indian real estate are estimated to have risen 17 per cent to a record USD 10.4 billion this calendar year with both domestic and foreign investors pumping money in commercial and housing projects for better return, according to JLL.

Real estate consultant JLL India on Monday released the data, which showed that the domestic investors contributed 52 per cent of the total institutional investment in Indian real estate in 2025. The remaining 48 per cent came from foreign domicile funds.

As per the data, the Institutional investments in Indian real estate are estimated at USD 10,406 million as against USD 8,878 million in the preceding calendar year.

Among different types of assets, the office segment regained its dominance in institutional investments, capturing a commanding 58 per cent market share in 2025, the consultant said.

Residential segment share in total investments is 20 per cent, data center 8 per cent, Logistics & Industrial parks 8 per cent, retail 4 per cent and hotel 2 per cent.

Institutional investment includes inflow of funds by family offices, foreign and Indian corporate groups, pension funds, private equity, real estate fund-cum-developers, NBFCs and sovereign wealth funds.

It also incorporates REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust) and capital raised through Qualified Institutional Placements (QIPs). PTI MJH DR DR