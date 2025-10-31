Indian Register of Shipping, Neptunus ink pact to build indigenous marine engine condition

Mumbai, Oct 31 (PTI) Neptunus Power Plant Services Pvt Ltd on Friday said it has signed a pact with the Indian Register of Shipping for indigenous marine engine condition-monitoring technology under the 'Make in India' initiative.

In a statement, Neptunus said a memorandum of understanding (MoU) cements a strategic collaboration to mainstream data-driven maintenance and digital diagnostics across India's shipping industry, ushering in a new era of maritime innovation built on Indian R&D & Indian manufacturing.

The MoU was signed at Maritime India Week 2025.

As part of the collaboration, the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) has awarded Type Approval Certification to Neptunus for its VIB 360 - Engine Condition Monitoring System and Torque Sense SHAPOLI, marking the world's first instance of indigenously developed, IRS-certified condition-monitoring technologies for marine diesel engines and propulsion systems.

The certification demonstrates India's capability to deliver globally compliant, export-ready maritime solutions built entirely at home," it added.

Traditionally, ship maintenance followed fixed original equipment manufacturer (OEM) intervals, conservative and costly. With VIB 360, fleets shift to Condition-Based Maintenance (CBM), thereby eliminating unplanned downtime, enhancing reliability, reducing maintenance costs by up to 30 per cent (based on previous experience), optimising fuel efficiency, and thus reducing emissions.

"This MoU with the Indian Register of Shipping (IRS) reinforces our belief that Indian engineering can shape the global maritime future," said Uday Purohit, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Neptunus Power Plant Services.