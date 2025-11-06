Indian regulations fraught with compliance burdens, socialist mindset continues: Kant

Mumbai, Nov 6 (PTI) India's former G-20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant on Thursday flagged regulatory compliance burdens impacting Indian enterprises, and rued that the "socialist mindset" continues in the country.

"India's regulatory environment places a very high compliance burden. The British Raj was in many ways replaced by the licence Raj, and our socialist mindset still continues," Kant said, speaking at an Excellence Enablers event here.

He said there is a need to "unshackle India's enterprises from excessive regulation and a very high compliance burden", the former bureaucrat, who has also served as the chief executive of the government think-tank Niti Aayog for six years, said.

Regulations were highlighted as a key area needing changes by Kant, who pointed out that regulations need to be reshaped "into a shield for trust and transparency, not a sword for arbitrary control.".

Regulation should not "stifle innovation and job creation", and should rather play a role where it enables growth, he said, warning that the USD 30 trillion GDP aim under the Viksit Bharat initiative cannot be achieved with complex regulations.

"We must fundamentally change the role of government and regulation from controlled to enabled," Kant said, listing out his asks.

He called for the need to institutionalise an "impact assessment", in which financial regulators create autonomous offices within to regularly assess the impact of their moves and report directly to the board.

Going public with his reservations on the fusion of power within a single regulator, Kant said this risks "serious conflict of interest concerns" and rued the lack of adequate external checks on it.

"Indian regulators must be restructured to have three distinct stages for rulemaking, enforcement, and adjudication, with independent tribunals actually stepping in where internal separation is not feasible," he said.

Acknowledging public consultations that lead to rule-making by regulators currently, Kant said there is a need for the regulators to devolve some of their powers to such groups.

There is also a need to have a "sunset clause" for regulations, wherein the rule is either terminated or reviewed by a set date.

"... my belief is that India's growth story needs innovation. It needs free enterprise. And innovation needs freedom to grow. We need regulation that enables, not controls," Kant said. PTI AA MR