Indian REITs Association joins global body to promote real estate investment trust

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Indian REITs Association (IRA) has joined Global REIT Alliance -- an international coalition to promote Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT).

The Global REIT Alliance was officially launched recently at the European Public Real Estate Association's (EPRA) 2025 ReThink conference in Stockholm, Sweden.

The alliance brings together 24 countries and regions to create a unified voice for REIT advocacy and a platform for knowledge-sharing and standard-setting.

Preeti Chheda, Executive Committee Member of the IRA and CFO of Mindspace Business Parks REIT, said, "This alliance provides a vital platform to collaborate with global REIT community, exchange market perspectives, and collectively drive the growth of REITs globally." Knowledge Realty Trust, Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, and Nexus Select Trust are five listed REITs in India. PTI MJH TRB