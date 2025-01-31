Indian rupee performed better than currencies of Canada, Korea, Brazil: Eco Survey 2024-25

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) The Indian rupee depreciated a modest 2.9 per cent in the first nine months of the current fiscal, performing better than other currencies like the Canadian Dollar, South Korean Won and the Brazilian Real, according to the Economic Survey tabled in Parliament on Friday.

The value of the Indian Rupee (INR) is market-determined, with no target or specific level or band. Various domestic and global factors influence the exchange rate of the INR, such as the movement of the Dollar Index, trends in capital flows, level of interest rates, movement in crude prices, and current account deficit.

"In the first nine months of FY25 (up to 6 January 2025), the INR depreciated a modest 2.9 per cent, performing better than currencies such as the Canadian Dollar, South Korean Won and the Brazilian Real, which depreciated by 5.4 per cent, 8.2 per cent and 17.4 per cent, respectively, during the same period," it said.

One of the primary factors behind the rupee depreciation during 2024 has been the broad-based strengthening of the USD amidst geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and uncertainty surrounding the US election, the survey said.

It further said after adopting the floating exchange rate regime, effective exchange rates have become a prominent measure of external competitiveness of an economy’s tradable sector relative to the foreign tradable sector.

The Nominal Effective Exchange Rate (NEER) for the INR remained stable in the 90-92 range from April to November 2024, indicating relative stability in the currency amidst external uncertainties.

The Real Effective Exchange Rate (REER), which reflects the real purchasing power of the currency, steadily appreciated from 103.2 in April 2024 to 107.2 in December 2024, the survey added. PTI NKD CS NKD SHW