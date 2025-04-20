Indian scientists propose to develop world's smallest chip using new material

New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) A team of 30 scientists from India's premier institute, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), has submitted a proposal to the government to develop 'angstrom-scale' chips, far smaller than the smallest chips currently in production.

The team has submitted the proposal to the government for developing technologies using a new class of semiconductor materials, called 2D Materials, that could enable chip sizes as small as one-tenth of the smallest chips currently in global production and develop India's leadership in semiconductors.

Currently, semiconductor manufacturing is dominated by silicon-based technologies, led by advanced nations such as the US, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan.

"A team of scientists at IISc submitted a detailed project report (DPR) to the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) in April 2022, which was revised and submitted again in October 2024. The report was later shared with the Ministry of Electronics and IT. The project promises to develop angstrom-scale chips, far smaller than the smallest chips in production today," a source in the government familiar with the proposal told PTI.

The DPR proposes the development of 2D semiconductors using ultra-thin materials like graphene and transition metal dichalcogenides (TMDs). These materials can enable chip fabrication at the angstrom scale, significantly smaller than current nanometer-scale technologies.

The smallest chip currently in production is the 3-nanometer node, manufactured by companies like Samsung and MediaTek.

A brief summary of the 2D materials project -- which aims to replace silicon, is available on the website of the PSA's office.

Sources in the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) confirmed that the proposal has been under discussion.

"MeitY is positive about the project. The Principal Scientific Adviser and Secretary, MeitY, have held meetings on it. MeitY is exploring the electronics applications where such technology can be deployed. This is a collaborative effort that requires due diligence at every step," an official aware of the matter said.

India currently relies heavily on foreign players for semiconductor manufacturing -- a technology that is strategic from both an economic and national security standpoint.

The country's largest semiconductor project, being set up by Tata Electronics in partnership with Taiwan's PSMC, involves an investment of Rs 91,000 crore. This project has been approved under the India Semiconductor Mission and is eligible for 50 per cent capital support from the government.

In comparison, the IISc-led proposal requests a relatively modest Rs 500 crore over five years to build indigenous technology for next- generation semiconductors. The project also includes a roadmap for self-sustainability after the initial funding phase.

Globally, 2D materials have drawn significant interest. Europe has invested over USD 1 billion (around Rs 8,300 crore), South Korea over USD 300 million, and countries like China and Japan have made serious but undisclosed investments in 2D material-based semiconductor research.

"2D materials will be key enablers for future heterogeneous systems. While global momentum is building, India's efforts remain limited and need urgent scaling. This is a domain where India can take leadership, but time is running out," said an officer familiar with the efforts and global developments, speaking on condition of anonymity.

According to the PSA office website, communications regarding the project have been ongoing since 2021, with outreach to key ministries including MeitY, DRDO, and the Department of Space. NITI Aayog also recommended the project in September 2022 based on the IISc report.

The officer privy to the research ecosystem noted that several countries are already preparing for a post-silicon world as traditional chip scaling nears its limits.

"Global technology players have turned their attention to 2D semiconductors. India now needs to move from deliberation to execution. The proposal seeks Rs 500 crore over five years, but there is still no formal assurance. This window may not stay open for long," the person added. PTI PRS DRR