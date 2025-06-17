Indian standards on toys better than global standards, helping local units in exports: BIS

Mumbai, Jun 17 (PTI) Indian quality standards on toys are better than global benchmark, helping domestic manufacturers in exporting their products in overseas markets, according to a senior BIS official.

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has developed and published Indian standards for toys that encompass physical, chemical, and electrical safety requirements.

These standards are aligned with international benchmarks set by ISO and IEC, ensuring global harmonisation in toy safety practices.

To enforce compliance, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) issued the Toys (Quality Control) Order), 2020, which came into effect on January 1, 2021.

This order mandates that all toys sold in India, whether manufactured domestically or imported, must conform to seven specific Indian standards and bear the ISI mark under a valid BIS licence.

It is prohibited to manufacture, import, store, distribute, sell, or even exhibit for sale any toy that does not comply with these standards.

"Indian standards on toys are better than global standards," said Adbhut Singh, Scientist E/Director, Western Regional Office Laboratory (WROL), BIS, Mumbai.

Singh said the BIS standards have helped in increasing sales of Indian toys in both domestic and global markets.

"Indian standards have been made as per our weather conditions and other domestic requirements," he said in an interaction with media here.

According to GTRI report, India's toy exports declined marginally to USD 152.34 million in 2023-24 from USD 153.89 million in the year before.

As per the latest figures, there are 1,640 BIS-certified toy industries in India, of which 1,165 licences are for non-electronic toys and 475 for electric toys.

Moiz Gabajiwala, CEO of Zephyr Toymakers Pvt Ltd -- which has a manufacturing plant in Bhiwandi near Mumbai -- said the BIS standards has fostered innovation and created a "level playing field", enabling them to compete more effectively with established players.

"Our turnover has increased substantially after the BIS standards came into effect. The company clocked a revenue of Rs 25 crore last fiscal year and is aiming for 20 per cent growth in 2025-26," he said.

Gabajiwala noted that 99 per cent of raw materials used by the company are made in India and only few items are being imported.

Zephyr makes 1-1.5 lakh toys per month. It manufactures more than 100 varieties across 15 categories.

"Indian companies are now producing quality products at an affordable price," Gabajiwala said.

Singh noted that BIS certification ensures that toys are free from critical hazards such as small detachable parts that pose choking risks, sharp edges, and toxic substances like lead or phthalates, said Singh.

For example, a plastic toy car must not only be free from harmful chemicals like lead or phthalates but must also meet safety requirements related to small parts (to prevent choking hazards), sharp edges, and mechanical strength.

Recognising the challenges faced by small and micro-scale manufacturers, BIS provided relaxation in in-house testing requirements during the initial three-year period. However, they need to get their product tested from any BIS-recognised lab at specified frequency to ensure the compliance with the standard.

To further build industry capacity and awareness, BIS said it conducts capsule training programmes focused on quality control processes and testing protocols in accordance with Indian Standards.

These efforts have helped manufacturers better understand compliance requirements and enhance product quality.

Compliance with BIS standards has significantly enhanced product safety, leading to a noticeable decline in consumer complaints, the bureau highlighted. PTI MJH TRB